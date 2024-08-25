Augmented Analytics

Augmented Analytics

by Tobias Zwingmann, Willi Weber
Released August 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098151706

Book description

Augmented Analytics isn't just another book on data and analytics; it's a holistic resource for reimagining how your entire organization interacts with information so that it becomes insight-driven.

Go beyond traditional, limited ways of making sense of data. Augmented Analytics provides a dynamic, actionable strategy for improving your organization's analytical capabilities. With this book, you can infuse your workflows with intelligent automation and modern artificial intelligence, empowering more team members to make informed, data-driven decisions.

Be aware: This book is not just about adding another forecast to your dashboard. It goes deeper, presenting a holistic approach to fostering a data-driven culture of analytics excellence throughout your organization.

You'll explore:

  • Key elements and building blocks of augmented analytics, including its benefits, potential challenges, and relevance in today's business landscape
  • Best practices for preparing and implementing augmented analytics in your organization, including analytics roles, mindset, toolset, and skill set
  • Best practices for data enablement, liberalization, trust, and accessibility
  • How to apply a use case approach to drive business value and use augmented analytics as an enabler, with selected case studies

    Drawing on extensive, real-world experience leading large organizations through this transformation, the authors provide a clear, actionable path to accelerate your organization's journey to analytical excellence.

Table of contents

  1. 1. Why Augmented Analytics?
    1. The current landscape of business transformations
      1. Factor 1: The speed of change
      2. Factor 2: The convergence of multiple technologies
      3. Factor 3: The importance of data
      4. Factor 4: Changing consumer behavior and customer centricity
      5. Industries heavily impacted by digital transformation
    2. The Analytics Maturity Model
    3. Achieving analytics excellence
      1. Defining excellence
      2. The limits of self-service business intelligence
      3. A data-driven culture
      4. The “people problem” and the limits of upskilling
    4. Conclusion: Bridging the analytics adoption gap
  2. 2. What Is Augmented Analytics?
    1. Key components
    2. Technical foundations
      1. Automations
      2. Artificial intelligence: The five archetypes
    3. The 5 I’s of augmented analytics
    4. The benefits of augmented analytics
      1. Automated integration provides more complete insights
      2. AA provides faster, more efficient insights
      3. Standardization reduces human errors and bias for better insights
      4. AA tools are easier to scale up
      5. AA gives nonexpert users a better experience
      6. AA reaches further afield to generate unexpected insights
    5. Overcoming bias
      1. Availability bias
      2. Confirmation bias
      3. Cognitive bias
      4. Anchoring bias
      5. Selection bias
      6. Historical bias
      7. Survivorship bias
      8. Sampling bias
      9. Outlier bias
    6. The limitations of augmented analytics
    7. Conclusion
  3. 3. Implementing Augmented Analytics
    1. Why should your organization become data-driven?
      1. Analytics tools are easily available and ready to use
      2. Competition and customer expectations
      3. Operational efficiency
      4. Innovation
      5. Regulatory compliance
    2. Use cases
      1. E-Commerce
      2. Healthcare
      3. Manufacturing
      4. Financial services
      5. Government
      6. Commercial insurance
    3. Determine your current–and future–data maturity
    4. Stage 1: Data Reactive
      1. Current Status
      2. Moving to the next level
    5. Stage 2: Data Active
      1. Current Status
      2. Moving to the next level
    6. Stage 3: Data Progressive
      1. Improve data quality and governance
      2. Invest in operationalization capabilities and tooling
      3. Make data easy to find
      4. Lower the barriers to working with data
      5. Integrate analytics in your business workflows
      6. Roll out organization-wide data training fit for all data personas
      7. Encourage a culture of learning
      8. Measure data competencies over time
      9. Consider decentralizing
    7. Stage 4: Data Fluent
    8. Conclusion
  4. 4. People and Organizations in Augmented Analytics
    1. Roles in the analytics transformation
      1. Analytics Leader
      2. Analytics Translator
      3. Analytics User
      4. Analytics Professional
      5. Analytics Transformation Manager
    2. The Center of Excellence
      1. Creating a Center of Excellence
      2. Approaches to organizing a CoE
      3. The federated approach
    3. Conclusion
  5. About the Authors

