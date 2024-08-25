Augmented Analytics isn't just another book on data and analytics; it's a holistic resource for reimagining how your entire organization interacts with information so that it becomes insight-driven.

Go beyond traditional, limited ways of making sense of data. Augmented Analytics provides a dynamic, actionable strategy for improving your organization's analytical capabilities. With this book, you can infuse your workflows with intelligent automation and modern artificial intelligence, empowering more team members to make informed, data-driven decisions.

Be aware: This book is not just about adding another forecast to your dashboard. It goes deeper, presenting a holistic approach to fostering a data-driven culture of analytics excellence throughout your organization.

You'll explore: