Augmented Analytics isn't just another book on data and analytics; it's a holistic resource for reimagining how your entire organization interacts with information so that it becomes insight-driven.
Go beyond traditional, limited ways of making sense of data. Augmented Analytics provides a dynamic, actionable strategy for improving your organization's analytical capabilities. With this book, you can infuse your workflows with intelligent automation and modern artificial intelligence, empowering more team members to make informed, data-driven decisions.
Be aware: This book is not just about adding another forecast to your dashboard. It goes deeper, presenting a holistic approach to fostering a data-driven culture of analytics excellence throughout your organization.
You'll explore:
- Key elements and building blocks of augmented analytics, including its benefits, potential challenges, and relevance in today's business landscape
- Best practices for preparing and implementing augmented analytics in your organization, including analytics roles, mindset, toolset, and skill set
- Best practices for data enablement, liberalization, trust, and accessibility
- How to apply a use case approach to drive business value and use augmented analytics as an enabler, with selected case studies
Drawing on extensive, real-world experience leading large organizations through this transformation, the authors provide a clear, actionable path to accelerate your organization's journey to analytical excellence.
-
1. Why Augmented Analytics?
- The current landscape of business transformations
- The Analytics Maturity Model
- Achieving analytics excellence
- Conclusion: Bridging the analytics adoption gap
-
2. What Is Augmented Analytics?
- Key components
- Technical foundations
- The 5 I’s of augmented analytics
- The benefits of augmented analytics
- Overcoming bias
- The limitations of augmented analytics
- Conclusion
-
3. Implementing Augmented Analytics
- Why should your organization become data-driven?
- Use cases
- Determine your current–and future–data maturity
- Stage 1: Data Reactive
- Stage 2: Data Active
-
Stage 3: Data Progressive
- Improve data quality and governance
- Invest in operationalization capabilities and tooling
- Make data easy to find
- Lower the barriers to working with data
- Integrate analytics in your business workflows
- Roll out organization-wide data training fit for all data personas
- Encourage a culture of learning
- Measure data competencies over time
- Consider decentralizing
- Stage 4: Data Fluent
- Conclusion
- 4. People and Organizations in Augmented Analytics
- Title: Augmented Analytics
- Author(s):
- Release date: August 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098151706
