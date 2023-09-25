Graph-Powered Analytics and Machine Learning with TigerGraph

Book description
With the rapid rise of graph databases, organizations are now implementing advanced analytics and machine learning solutions to help drive business outcomes. This practical guide shows data scientists, data engineers, architects, and business analysts how to get started with a graph database using TigerGraph, one of the leading graph database models available.
You'll explore a three-stage approach to deriving value from connected data: connect, analyze, and learn. Victor Lee, Xinyu Chan, and Gaurav Deshpande from TigerGraph present real use cases covering several contemporary business needs. By diving into hands-on exercises using TigerGraph Cloud, you'll quickly become proficient at designing and managing advanced analytics and machine learning solutions for your organization.
- Use graph thinking to connect, analyze, and learn from data for advanced analytics and machine learning
- Learn how graph analytics and machine learning can deliver key business insights and outcomes
- Use five core categories of graph algorithms to drive advanced analytics and machine learning
- Deliver a real-time 360-degree view of core business entities, including customer, product, service, supplier, and citizen
- Discover insights from connected data through machine learning and advanced analytics
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- 1. Connections Are Everything
-
2. Connect and Explore Data
- Graph Structure
- Traversing a Graph
- Graph Modeling
- Graph Power
- Chapter Summary
-
3. See Your Customers and Business Better: 360 Graphs
- Case 1: Tracing and Analyzing Customer Journeys
- Solution: Customer 360 + Journey Graph
- Implementing the C360 + Journey Graph: A GraphStudio Tutorial
- Case 2: Analyzing Drug Adverse Reactions
- Solution: Drug Interaction 360 Graph
- Implementation
- Chapter Summary
- 4. Studying Startup Investments
- 5. Detecting Fraud and Money Laundering Patterns
- 6. Analyzing Connections for Deeper Insight
-
7. Better Referrals and Recommendations
- Case 1: Improving Healthcare Referrals
- Solution: Form and Analyze a Referral Graph
- Implementing A Referral Network of Healthcare Specialists
- Case 2: Personalized Recommendations
- Solution: Use Graph for Multi-relationship-based Recommendations
- Implementing A Multi-Relationship Recommendation Engine
- Chapter Summary
- 8. Strengthening Cybersecurity
- 9. Analyzing Airline Flight Routes
-
10. Graph-Powered Machine Learning Methods
- Unsupervised Learning with Graph Algorithms
- Extracting Graph Features
- Graph Neural Networks
- Comparing Graph Machine Learning Approaches
- Chapter Summary
- 11. Entity Resolution Revisited
-
12. Improving Fraud Detection
- Goal: Improve Fraud Detection
- Solution: Use Relationships To Make A Smarter Model
- Using the TigerGraph Machine Learning Workbench
- Chapter Summary
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: Graph-Powered Analytics and Machine Learning with TigerGraph
- Author(s):
- Release date: September 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098106652
You might also like
book
Designing Autonomous AI
Early rules-based artificial intelligence demonstrated intriguing decision-making capabilities but lacked perception and didn't learn. AI today, …
book
Mastering Financial Pattern Recognition
Candlesticks have become a key component of platforms and charting programs for financial trading. With these …
book
Generative Deep Learning, 2nd Edition
Generative AI is the hottest topic in tech. This practical book teaches machine learning engineers and …
book
Hands-On Data Preprocessing in Python
Get your raw data cleaned up and ready for processing to design better data analytic solutions …