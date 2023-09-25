Graph-Powered Analytics and Machine Learning with TigerGraph

Graph-Powered Analytics and Machine Learning with TigerGraph

by Victor Lee, Phuc Kien Nguyen, Alexander Thomas
Released September 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098106652

Book description

With the rapid rise of graph databases, organizations are now implementing advanced analytics and machine learning solutions to help drive business outcomes. This practical guide shows data scientists, data engineers, architects, and business analysts how to get started with a graph database using TigerGraph, one of the leading graph database models available.

You'll explore a three-stage approach to deriving value from connected data: connect, analyze, and learn. Victor Lee, Xinyu Chan, and Gaurav Deshpande from TigerGraph present real use cases covering several contemporary business needs. By diving into hands-on exercises using TigerGraph Cloud, you'll quickly become proficient at designing and managing advanced analytics and machine learning solutions for your organization.

  • Use graph thinking to connect, analyze, and learn from data for advanced analytics and machine learning
  • Learn how graph analytics and machine learning can deliver key business insights and outcomes
  • Use five core categories of graph algorithms to drive advanced analytics and machine learning
  • Deliver a real-time 360-degree view of core business entities, including customer, product, service, supplier, and citizen
  • Discover insights from connected data through machine learning and advanced analytics

Table of contents

  1. 1. Connections Are Everything
    1. Connections Change Everything
      1. What Is A Graph?
      2. Why Graphs Matter
      3. Edges Outperform Table Joins
    2. Graph Analytics and Machine Learning
      1. Graph-Enhanced Machine Learning
    3. Chapter Summary
  2. 2. Connect and Explore Data
    1. Graph Structure
      1. Graph Terminology
      2. Graph Schemas
    2. Traversing a Graph
      1. Hops and Distance
      2. Breadth and Depth
    3. Graph Modeling
      1. Schema Options and Tradeoffs
      2. Transforming Tables in a Graph
      3. Model Evolution
    4. Graph Power
      1. Connecting the Dots
      2. The 360 View
      3. Looking Deep for More Insight
      4. Seeing and Finding Patterns
      5. Matching and Merging
      6. Weighing and Predicting
    5. Chapter Summary
  3. 3. See Your Customers and Business Better: 360 Graphs
    1. Case 1: Tracing and Analyzing Customer Journeys
    2. Solution: Customer 360 + Journey Graph
    3. Implementing the C360 + Journey Graph: A GraphStudio Tutorial
      1. Create a TigerGraph Cloud Account
      2. Get and Install the Customer 360 Starter Kit
      3. An Overview of GraphStudio
      4. Design a Graph Schema
      5. Data Loading
      6. Queries and Analytics
    4. Case 2: Analyzing Drug Adverse Reactions
    5. Solution: Drug Interaction 360 Graph
    6. Implementation
      1. Graph Schema
      2. Queries and Analytics
    7. Chapter Summary
  4. 4. Studying Startup Investments
    1. Goal: Find promising startups
    2. Solution: A Startup Investment Graph
    3. Implementing A Startup Investment Graph and Queries
      1. The Crunchbase Starter Kit
      2. Graph Schema
      3. Queries and Analytics
    4. Chapter Summary
  5. 5. Detecting Fraud and Money Laundering Patterns
    1. Goal: Detect Money Laundering
    2. Solution: Modeling Financial Crimes as Network Patterns
    3. Implementing Financial Crime Pattern Searches
      1. The Fraud and Money Laundering Detection Starter Kit
      2. Graph Schema
      3. Queries and Analytics
    4. Chapter Summary
  6. 6. Analyzing Connections for Deeper Insight
    1. Understanding Graph Analytics
      1. Requirements for Analytics
      2. Graph Traversal Methods
      3. Parallel Processing
      4. Aggregation
    2. Using Graph Algorithms for Analytics
      1. Graph Algorithms as Tools
      2. Graph Algorithm Categories
    3. Chapter Summary
  7. 7. Better Referrals and Recommendations
    1. Case 1: Improving Healthcare Referrals
    2. Solution: Form and Analyze a Referral Graph
    3. Implementing A Referral Network of Healthcare Specialists
      1. The Healthcare Referral Network Starter Kit
      2. Graph Schema
      3. Queries and Analytics
    4. Case 2: Personalized Recommendations
    5. Solution: Use Graph for Multi-relationship-based Recommendations
    6. Implementing A Multi-Relationship Recommendation Engine
      1. The Recommendation Engine 2.0 Starter Kit
      2. Graph Schema
      3. Queries and Analytics
    7. Chapter Summary
  8. 8. Strengthening Cybersecurity
    1. The Cost of Cyberattacks
    2. Problem
    3. Solution
    4. Implementing a Cybersecurity Graph
      1. The Cybersecurity Threat Detection Starter Kit
      2. Graph Schema
      3. Queries and Analytics
    5. Chapter Summary
  9. 9. Analyzing Airline Flight Routes
    1. Goal: Analyzing Airline Flight Routes1
    2. Solution: Graph Algorithms on a Flight Route Network
    3. Implementing an Airport and Flight Route Analyzer
      1. The Graph Algorithms Starter Kit
      2. Graph Schema and Dataset
      3. Installing Algorithms from the GDS Library
      4. Queries and Analytics
    4. Chapter Summary
  10. 10. Graph-Powered Machine Learning Methods
    1. Unsupervised Learning with Graph Algorithms
      1. Finding Communities
      2. Finding Similar Things
      3. Finding Frequent Patterns
      4. Summary
    2. Extracting Graph Features
      1. Domain-Independent Features
      2. Domain-Dependent Features
      3. Graph Embeddings: A Whole New World
      4. Summary
    3. Graph Neural Networks
      1. Graph Convolutional Networks
      2. GraphSAGE
      3. Summary
    4. Comparing Graph Machine Learning Approaches
      1. Use Cases for Machine Learning Tasks
      2. Graph-based Learning Methods for Machine Learning Tasks
      3. Graph Neural Networks: Summary and Uses
    5. Chapter Summary
  11. 11. Entity Resolution Revisited
    1. Goal: Identify Real-World Users and Their Tastes
    2. Solution Design
    3. Implementation
      1. Starter Kit
      2. Graph Model
      3. Data Loading
      4. Queries and Analytics
      5. Method 1: Jaccard Similarity
      6. Method 2: Scoring Exact and Approximate Matches
    4. Chapter Summary
  12. 12. Improving Fraud Detection
    1. Goal: Improve Fraud Detection
    2. Solution: Use Relationships To Make A Smarter Model
    3. Using the TigerGraph Machine Learning Workbench
      1. Setting Up the ML Workbench
      2. Working with ML Workbench and Jupyter Notes
      3. Graph Schema and Dataset
      4. Method 1: Using Graph Features to Enrich Training Data
      5. Method 2: Adding Embeddings to Improve Performance
      6. Method 3: Using a Graph Neural Network
    4. Chapter Summary
  13. About the Authors

