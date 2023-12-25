Learning Airtable

Learning Airtable

by Elliott Adams
Released December 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098133313

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from O’Reilly and nearly 200 trusted publishing partners.

Start your free trial

Book description

Get a concise yet comprehensive overview of Airtable, one of the most versatile platforms to emerge from the no-code/low-code movement. Whether you're planning a new project, sharing data analysis within your organization, tracking a detailed initiative among stakeholders, or dealing with any other well-structured collaboration, this practical book shows you how to tackle these challenges with Airtable.

Author Elliott Adams guides developers, product managers, and remote teams through the process of building low-code applications, evaluating whether a solution built on Airtable can accommodate your software needs, and extending your platform using code. You'll also learn how the platform can replace inadequate spreadsheets and time-consuming application development with graceful tools.

With this book, you will:

  • Learn how Airtable can reduce the need for custom-built applications
  • Use Airtable to replace internal tools such as spreadsheets
  • Learn how to extend Airtable with code
  • Build applications utilizing relational data--without any knowledge of software programming
  • Evaluate whether you can build a solution on Airtable rather than purchasing software
  • Articulate limitations of the Airtable platform when compared with writing a software application from scratch

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: Learning Airtable
  • Author(s): Elliott Adams
  • Release date: December 2023
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098133313