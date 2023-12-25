Book description
Get a concise yet comprehensive overview of Airtable, one of the most versatile platforms to emerge from the no-code/low-code movement. Whether you're planning a new project, sharing data analysis within your organization, tracking a detailed initiative among stakeholders, or dealing with any other well-structured collaboration, this practical book shows you how to tackle these challenges with Airtable.
Author Elliott Adams guides developers, product managers, and remote teams through the process of building low-code applications, evaluating whether a solution built on Airtable can accommodate your software needs, and extending your platform using code. You'll also learn how the platform can replace inadequate spreadsheets and time-consuming application development with graceful tools.
With this book, you will:
- Learn how Airtable can reduce the need for custom-built applications
- Use Airtable to replace internal tools such as spreadsheets
- Learn how to extend Airtable with code
- Build applications utilizing relational data--without any knowledge of software programming
- Evaluate whether you can build a solution on Airtable rather than purchasing software
- Articulate limitations of the Airtable platform when compared with writing a software application from scratch
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. Introducing Airtable
- What is Airtable?
- How we got to now: spreadsheets and databases collide into Airtable
- Airtableâs Primary Components
- Airtableâs competitive advantage
- Airtable in context
- Summary
- 2. Working with Records and Fields
Product information
- Title: Learning Airtable
- Author(s):
- Release date: December 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098133313
You might also like
book
Clean Code: A Handbook of Agile Software Craftsmanship
Even bad code can function. But if code isn't clean, it can bring a development organization …
book
40 Algorithms Every Programmer Should Know
Learn algorithms for solving classic computer science problems with this concise guide covering everything from fundamental …
book
Building Microservices, 2nd Edition
Distributed systems have become more fine-grained as organizations shift from code-heavy monolithic applications to smaller, self-contained …
book
Head First Design Patterns, 2nd Edition
You know you don’t want to reinvent the wheel, so you look to design patterns—the lessons …