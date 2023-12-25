Learning Airtable

Get a concise yet comprehensive overview of Airtable, one of the most versatile platforms to emerge from the no-code/low-code movement. Whether you're planning a new project, sharing data analysis within your organization, tracking a detailed initiative among stakeholders, or dealing with any other well-structured collaboration, this practical book shows you how to tackle these challenges with Airtable.

Author Elliott Adams guides developers, product managers, and remote teams through the process of building low-code applications, evaluating whether a solution built on Airtable can accommodate your software needs, and extending your platform using code. You'll also learn how the platform can replace inadequate spreadsheets and time-consuming application development with graceful tools.

With this book, you will: