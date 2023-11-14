Make: Volume 87

Book description
Boards are back and more powerful than ever! With fresh offerings from Arduino and Raspberry Pi and powerhouse boards like DFRobot's LattePanda Sigma and Nvidia's Jetson Orin Nano, itÃ?Â¢Ã¢?Â¬Ã¢?Â¢s easier than ever to put epic computing power for your next project in the palm of your hand.
In this issue of Make: we track new trends in microcontrollers and single board computers, and show you the ones we're most excited about. And if you still can't find the right board for you, we show you how to design and manufacture your own custom chips for cheap! Next, use machine learning and Particle to automagically unmute your mic when someone says "You're muted!" Then, use a Waveshare RP2040 board to build a mini oscilloscope for your workbench for about $25.
Annual Boards Guide: Meet the hottest new boards, and compare specs for 80+ microcontrollers and single board computers in our annual comparison guide.
Plus, 31 projects:
- Craft an illuminated, animated, tessellated tote bag using LED pebble lights and 3D-printed fabric
- Build an optical transmitter for covert communication
- Sew a soft touch panel matrix for wearable electronics
- Super-size classic wooden Froebel blocks for a fun playground experience
- Harvest disposable vape batteries and give e-waste a 2nd life
- Build a metal detector circuit, 3D print a Kirby fume extractor, or laser-cut an emoji fortune teller
- And much more!
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- Page 1
- Page 2
- Page 3
- Page 4
- Page 5
- Page 6
- Page 7
- Page 8
- Page 9
- Page 10
- Page 11
- Page 12
- Page 13
- Page 14
- Page 15
- Page 16
- Page 17
- Page 18
- Page 19
- Page 20
- Page 21
- Page 22
- Page 23
- Page 24
- Page 25
- Page 26
- Page 27
- Page 28
- Page 29
- Page 30
- Page 31
- Page 32
- Page 33
- Page 34
- Page 35
- Page 36
- Page 37
- Page 38
- Page 39
- Page 40
- Page 41
- Page 42
- Page 43
- Page 44
- Page 45
- Page 46
- Page 47
- Page 48
- Page 49
- Page 50
- Page 51
- Page 52
- Page 53
- Page 54
- Page 55
- Page 56
- Page 57
- Page 58
- Page 59
- Page 60
- Page 61
- Page 62
- Page 63
- Page 64
- Page 65
- Page 66
- Page 67
- Page 68
- Page 69
- Page 70
- Page 71
- Page 72
- Page 73
- Page 74
- Page 75
- Page 76
- Page 77
- Page 78
- Page 79
- Page 80
- Page 81
- Page 82
- Page 83
- Page 84
- Page 85
- Page 86
- Page 87
- Page 88
- Page 89
- Page 90
- Page 91
- Page 92
- Page 93
- Page 94
- Page 95
- Page 96
- Page 97
- Page 98
- Page 99
- Page 100
- Page 101
- Page 102
- Page 103
- Page 104
- Page 105
- Page 106
- Page 107
- Page 108
- Page 109
- Page 110
- Page 111
- Page 112
- Page 113
- Page 114
- Page 115
- Page 116
- Page 117
- Page 118
- Page 119
- Page 120
- Page 121
- Page 122
- Page 123
- Page 124
- Page 125
- Page 126
- Page 127
- Page 128
- Page 129
- Page 130
- Page 131
- Page 132
- Page 133
- Page 134
- Page 135
- Page 136
- Page 137
- Page 138
- Page 139
- Page 140
- Page 141
- Page 142
- Page 143
- Page 144
Product information
- Title: Make: Volume 87
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2023
- Publisher(s): Make: Community
- ISBN: 9781680458220
You might also like
book
Make: Volume 85
In this issue’s cover story, we go inside how an FX team built a workingR/C prop …
book
Build Autonomous Mobile Robot from Scratch using ROS: Simulation and Hardware
Start from scratch and build a variety of features for autonomous mobile robots both in simulation …
book
Make: AI Robots
Artificial intelligence is a tool to explore and create, and it starts here with the experts …
audiobook
The AI Factor
Have you heard about artificial intelligence (AI) and big data but felt they are technologies too …