Microsoft Power Automate Cookbook

Despite recent advances in technology, software developers, enterprise users, and business technologists still spend much of their time performing repetitive and manual tasks. This cookbook shows you how to level up your automation skills with Power Automate to drive efficiency and productivity within your organization.

Author Ahmad Najjar provides recipes to help you complete common tasks and solve a wide range of issues you'll encounter when working with Power Automate. This cookbook guides you through fundamental concepts as well as intermediate-to-advanced Power Automate activities—everything from understanding flow components to automating approvals, building business process flows, and integrating Power Automate with other applications and services. You'll also learn how Microsoft 365 services correlate and integrate with Power Automate.

This cookbook shows you how to: