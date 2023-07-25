The Decision Intelligence Handbook

The Decision Intelligence Handbook

by L. Y. Pratt, N. E. Malcolm
Released July 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098139650

Book description

Decision intelligence (DI) has been widely named as a top technology trend for several years, and the Gartner Group reports that more than a third of large organizations are adopting it. Some even say that DI is the next step in the evolution of AI. Many software vendors offer DI solutions today, as they help organizations implement their evidence-based or data-driven decision strategies.

Until now, there has been little practical guidance for organizations to formalize decision-making and integrate their decisions with data.

With this book, authors L.Y. Pratt and N.E. Malcolm fill this gap. They present a step-by-step method for integrating technology into decisions that bridge from actions to desired outcomes, with a focus on systems that act in an advisory, human-in-the-loop capacity to decision makers.

This handbook addresses three widespread data-driven decision-making problems:

  • How can decision makers use data and technology to ensure desired outcomes?
  • How can technology teams communicate effectively with decision makers to maximize the return on their data and technology investments?
  • How can organizational decision makers assess and improve their decisions over time?

Table of contents

  1. 1. Introduction
    1. Do You Need Decision Intelligence (DI)?
    2. From Data to Decisions
    3. What Is DI?
      1. Core Elements of DI
      2. DI in a Nutshell
      3. DI Is About Action-to-Outcome Decisions
      4. DI Is about Human-in-the-Loop Decisions
    4. Why Data-Driven Decision Makers Need DI
      1. The Decision Complexity Ceiling
    5. Where DI Comes From
      1. What DI is Not
      2. The Shifting Meaning of “Decision Intelligence”
      3. Who is Doing DI Today?
    6. The Nine DI Processes
  2. 2. Decision Requirements
    1. Decision Requirements (Phase A): Overview
    2. Process A1: The Decision Objective Statement
      1. Decision Objective Statement: Net-Zero Emissions Program Use Case
    3. Interlude: Convening the Decision Team
    4. Making Decisions at Multiple Organizational Levels
      1. Balancing Information, Authority, and Responsibility
    5. Process A2: Decision Framing
      1. Decision Verification
      2. Why Decision Framing Is Important
      3. Formal Process Description: Process A2, Decision Framing
      4. When the Decision Frame Is Wrong
      5. Verifying and Framing: Net-Zero Emissions Program Use Case
    6. Try It Yourself: Decision Requirements for a Telecom Use Case
      1. Framing the Decision
      2. Asking about Outcomes and Goals
      3. Completing the Decision Framing Worksheet
    7. Just Conclusion
  3. 3. Decision Modeling: The Decision Design Process
    1. The Decision Modeling Phase: Overview
    2. Decision Elements
    3. Process B1: Decision Design
      1. Formal Process Description: Process B1: Decision Design
      2. Divergent and Convergent Thinking
    4. The CDD Elicitation Meeting
      1. Divergent Thinking: Eliciting Outcomes and Objectives
      2. Convergent Thinking: Refining (“Cleaning up”) Outcomes and Objectives
      3. Divergent Thinking: Eliciting Levers
      4. Convergent Thinking: Refining Levers
      5. Divergent Thinking: Eliciting Intermediates (Causal Chains)
      6. Convergent Thinking: Refining Intermediates
      7. Divergent Thinking: Eliciting Externals
      8. Convergent Thinking: Refining Externals
      9. Convergent Thinking: Refining Decision Elements
    5. Refining and Expanding Your CDD
      1. Decisions and Time
      2. Levels of Modeling Detail
      3. How Do You Know When to Stop Decision Modeling?
    6. Decision Design Use Case: Governmental Net Zero Project
    7. Try It Yourself: Decision Design for a Telecom Use Case
      1. Brainstorming Outcomes
      2. Brainstorming Levers
      3. Wiring Known Dependencies Together
      4. Initial Refinement
      5. Iterating on and Publishing the CDD
  4. 4. Decision Modeling: The Decision Asset Investigation Process
    1. Deciding to Go Digital
    2. Introduction to Process B2: Decision Asset Investigation
    3. From Simple to Sophisticated Assets
    4. Documenting Decision Assets
      1. CDD Annotations
    5. Formal Process Description: Process B2: Decision Asset Investigation
    6. Decision Asset Investigation: A Sweet-Potato CDD Drives Data Gathering and Research
    7. Data for Externals
    8. The Puzzle Toy Use Case: The Decision Asset Conversation
    9. Try It Yourself: Decision Asset Investigation for the Telecom Use Case
      1. Annotating Dependencies
    10. Conclusion
  5. 5. Decision Reasoning: The Decision Simulation Process
    1. Decision Reasoning: Phase Overview
    2. Decision Simulation Process Overview
      1. Why Simulate Your CDD?
      2. Deciding Whether to Automate Your Decision Simulation
      3. Developing the Simulation Iteratively
    3. Formal Process Description: Decision Simulation
    4. Creating a Decision Simulation
      1. Simplifying the CDD
      2. Lever Choices
      3. Externals and Assumptions
      4. Intermediates and Outcomes
      5. Decision Simulation Fidelity
      6. Running the Simulation “Backwards”: Decision Models for Optimization
      7. Technology Options
      8. Simulation Report: Identifying Patterns and Feedback Loops
    5. Net-Zero Emissions Use Case: Simulating the Decision Model
    6. Visualizing Emergent Patterns in the Puzzle Toy Use Case Simulation
      1. Completed Simulation Report
    7. Try It Yourself: Decision Simulation for the Telecom Use Case
      1. Deciding on a CDD to Simulate
      2. Designing CDD Visual Elements
      3. Coding the Dependencies
      4. Testing Your Simulation
      5. Writing a Simulation Report
    8. Conclusion
  6. 6. Decision Reasoning: The Decision Assessment Process
    1. Introduction to Process C2, Decision Assessment
    2. Formal Process Description: Process C2, Decision Assessment
    3. Decision Assessment Lenses
      1. Baseline
      2. Accuracy of the Model, and of its Parts
      3. Bias
      4. Sensitivity
      5. Uncertainty and Risk
      6. Provenance
      7. Fidelity
      8. Consensus
      9. Timing
      10. Approach
    4. Try It Yourself: Decision Assessment for the Telecom Use Case
