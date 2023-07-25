The Decision Intelligence Handbook

Book description
Decision intelligence (DI) has been widely named as a top technology trend for several years, and the Gartner Group reports that more than a third of large organizations are adopting it. Some even say that DI is the next step in the evolution of AI. Many software vendors offer DI solutions today, as they help organizations implement their evidence-based or data-driven decision strategies.
Until now, there has been little practical guidance for organizations to formalize decision-making and integrate their decisions with data.
With this book, authors L.Y. Pratt and N.E. Malcolm fill this gap. They present a step-by-step method for integrating technology into decisions that bridge from actions to desired outcomes, with a focus on systems that act in an advisory, human-in-the-loop capacity to decision makers.
This handbook addresses three widespread data-driven decision-making problems:
- How can decision makers use data and technology to ensure desired outcomes?
- How can technology teams communicate effectively with decision makers to maximize the return on their data and technology investments?
- How can organizational decision makers assess and improve their decisions over time?
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. Introduction
- Do You Need Decision Intelligence (DI)?
- From Data to Decisions
- What Is DI?
- Why Data-Driven Decision Makers Need DI
- Where DI Comes From
- The Nine DI Processes
-
2.
Decision
Requirements
- Decision Requirements (Phase A): Overview
- Process A1: The Decision Objective Statement
- Interlude: Convening the Decision Team
- Making Decisions at Multiple Organizational Levels
- Process A2: Decision Framing
- Try It Yourself: Decision Requirements for a Telecom Use Case
- Just Conclusion
-
3. Decision Modeling: The Decision Design Process
- The Decision Modeling Phase: Overview
- Decision Elements
- Process B1: Decision Design
-
The CDD Elicitation Meeting
- Divergent Thinking: Eliciting Outcomes and Objectives
- Convergent Thinking: Refining (“Cleaning up”) Outcomes and Objectives
- Divergent Thinking: Eliciting Levers
- Convergent Thinking: Refining Levers
- Divergent Thinking: Eliciting Intermediates (Causal Chains)
- Convergent Thinking: Refining Intermediates
- Divergent Thinking: Eliciting Externals
- Convergent Thinking: Refining Externals
- Convergent Thinking: Refining Decision Elements
- Refining and Expanding Your CDD
- Decision Design Use Case: Governmental Net Zero Project
- Try It Yourself: Decision Design for a Telecom Use Case
-
4. Decision Modeling: The Decision Asset Investigation Process
- Deciding to Go Digital
- Introduction to Process B2: Decision Asset Investigation
- From Simple to Sophisticated Assets
- Documenting Decision Assets
- Formal Process Description: Process B2: Decision Asset Investigation
- Decision Asset Investigation: A Sweet-Potato CDD Drives Data Gathering and Research
- Data for Externals
- The Puzzle Toy Use Case: The Decision Asset Conversation
- Try It Yourself: Decision Asset Investigation for the Telecom Use Case
- Conclusion
-
5. Decision Reasoning: The Decision Simulation Process
- Decision Reasoning: Phase Overview
- Decision Simulation Process Overview
- Formal Process Description: Decision Simulation
- Creating a Decision Simulation
- Net-Zero Emissions Use Case: Simulating the Decision Model
- Visualizing Emergent Patterns in the Puzzle Toy Use Case Simulation
- Try It Yourself: Decision Simulation for the Telecom Use Case
- Conclusion
-
6. Decision Reasoning: The Decision Assessment Process
- Introduction to Process C2, Decision Assessment
- Formal Process Description: Process C2, Decision Assessment
- Decision Assessment Lenses
- Try It Yourself: Decision Assessment for the Telecom Use Case
- About the Authors
Product information
- Title: The Decision Intelligence Handbook
- Author(s):
- Release date: July 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098139650
You might also like
book
Causal Inference in Python
How many buyers will an additional dollar of online marketing bring in? Which customers will only …
book
Analytical Skills for AI and Data Science
While several market-leading companies have successfully transformed their business models by following data- and AI-driven paths, …
book
Hands-On Machine Learning with Scikit-Learn, Keras, and TensorFlow, 3rd Edition
Through a recent series of breakthroughs, deep learning has boosted the entire field of machine learning. …
book
Data Management at Scale, 2nd Edition
As data management continues to evolve rapidly, managing all of your data in a central place, …