Make: Three Modes of Making

Book description
The Maker movement has been an excellent opportunity for people to become producers rather than just consumers, and schools are recognizing the value of offering students the tools, materials, and skills necessary to design sophisticated and meaningful projects. But teaching technical skills should not be the end goal: At its best, a Maker education teaches students to think and act in creative ways that can be applied to difficult challenges in all areas of life.
Three Modes of Making provides a framework for Maker courses in upper grades that teach students creative-process skills through three key Maker modes: Imitation, Modification, and Innovation. Educators will learn the differences between the three Maker modes, their associated skill sets, and gain concrete methods to teach, document, and assess these skills. Through this approach, teachers will enable students to apply them to different creative needs.
By focusing on how to teach skill development rather than merely how to build specific objects, Three Modes of Making enables students to improve and enhance their creative skills, and learn ways to apply them to a wide variety of challenges. This book is a road map to developing the creative problem solvers that the world needs for the future.
Publisher resources
Table of contents
- CONTENTS
- FOREWORD
- INTRODUCTION
- 1: THREE MODES OF MAKING (1/2)
- 1: THREE MODES OF MAKING (2/2)
- 2: IMITATION, MODIFICATION, AND INNOVATION (1/4)
- 2: IMITATION, MODIFICATION, AND INNOVATION (2/4)
- 2: IMITATION, MODIFICATION, AND INNOVATION (3/4)
- 2: IMITATION, MODIFICATION, AND INNOVATION (4/4)
- 3: IMITATION SKILLS (1/3)
- 3: IMITATION SKILLS (2/3)
- 3: IMITATION SKILLS (3/3)
- 4: MODIFICATION SKILLS (1/3)
- 4: MODIFICATION SKILLS (2/3)
- 4: MODIFICATION SKILLS (3/3)
- 5: INNOVATION SKILLS (1/3)
- 5: INNOVATION SKILLS (2/3)
- 5: INNOVATION SKILLS (3/3)
- 6: MAKER COURSE NUTS AND BOLTS (1/6)
- 6: MAKER COURSE NUTS AND BOLTS (2/6)
- 6: MAKER COURSE NUTS AND BOLTS (3/6)
- 6: MAKER COURSE NUTS AND BOLTS (4/6)
- 6: MAKER COURSE NUTS AND BOLTS (5/6)
- 6: MAKER COURSE NUTS AND BOLTS (6/6)
- 7: THE MODES OF MAKING IN PRACTICE (1/4)
- 7: THE MODES OF MAKING IN PRACTICE (2/4)
- 7: THE MODES OF MAKING IN PRACTICE (3/4)
- 7: THE MODES OF MAKING IN PRACTICE (4/4)
- 8: EVALUATION, DOCUMENTATION, AND REFLECTION (1/4)
- 8: EVALUATION, DOCUMENTATION, AND REFLECTION (2/4)
- 8: EVALUATION, DOCUMENTATION, AND REFLECTION (3/4)
- 8: EVALUATION, DOCUMENTATION, AND REFLECTION (4/4)
- 9: FROM MAKER CLASS TO MAKER SCHOOL (1/3)
- 9: FROM MAKER CLASS TO MAKER SCHOOL (2/3)
- 9: FROM MAKER CLASS TO MAKER SCHOOL (3/3)
- 10: PROJECTS ACROSS THE CURRICULUM (1/4)
- 10: PROJECTS ACROSS THE CURRICULUM (2/4)
- 10: PROJECTS ACROSS THE CURRICULUM (3/4)
- 10: PROJECTS ACROSS THE CURRICULUM (4/4)
- 11: MORE CLASSROOM ROUTINES AND ACTIVITIES (1/4)
- 11: MORE CLASSROOM ROUTINES AND ACTIVITIES (2/4)
- 11: MORE CLASSROOM ROUTINES AND ACTIVITIES (3/4)
- 11: MORE CLASSROOM ROUTINES AND ACTIVITIES (4/4)
- 12: WHAT IS MAKING? (1/2)
- 12: WHAT IS MAKING? (2/2)
- ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Product information
- Title: Make: Three Modes of Making
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2023
- Publisher(s): Make: Community
- ISBN: 9781680457995
You might also like
audiobook
The AI Factor
Have you heard about artificial intelligence (AI) and big data but felt they are technologies too …
audiobook
What’s New in AI: Audio Collection 2023
This is the one stop shop for all of the What's New in AI interviews of …
audiobook
Introduction to Generative AI
Generative AI tools like ChatGPT are amazing—but how can you get the most out of them …
audiobook
AI Unveiled (Audio)
AI Unveiled Hosted by Sinan Ozdemir Listen to expert Sinan Ozdemir demystify AI and its technical, …