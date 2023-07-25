Microsoft Teams Administration Cookbook

Book description
Microsoft Teams is used in hundreds of thousands of organizations to help keep remote, hybrid, and disbursed workplaces running smoothly. But while Microsoft Teams can seem easy for the user, administrators for Teams must stay on top of a wide range of topics, including device administration techniques, quality benchmarks, and security and compliance measures.
This cookbook provides a clear, concise overview of administrative tasks in Teams and step-by-step recipes to help solve many of the common problems that sysadmins, project managers, and solution architects may face when configuring, implementing, and managing Microsoft Teams. Think of it as a detailed, immensely practical cheat sheet for Microsoft Teams admins.
These recipes will show you how to:
- Implement Teams best practices
- Automate administrative tasks
- Successfully deploy Teams
- Implement Teams collaboration
- Leverage the monitoring, productivity, and accessibility features
- Deploy call center integration
- Migrate legacy solutions to Teams
- And much more
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. Users and Teams Management
- 1.1. Reporting the Assigned Office 365 License
- 1.2. Allocating and Removing User Licenses
- 1.3. Scripting the Creation of Teams
- 1.4. Teams: Dynamic Membership
- 1.5. Managing Apps in Teams and Channels
- 1.6. User Reporting: Active Users and Channels
- 1.7. Reporting Teams User Policies
- 1.8. Bulk Assignment of Teams User Policies
- 1.9. Summary
-
2. Microsoft Teams Security
- 2.1. Getting Teams Security Insights and Logs with Sentinel
- 2.2. Limiting Administrator Rights Allocation with Azure AD Privileged Identity Management
- 2.3. Blocking Malicious Links in Teams: Safe Links
- 2.4. Blocking and Allowing Teams Apps with App Control
- 2.5. Regulating Access to Teams with Conditional Access
- 2.6. Limiting the Domains Accepted for the Users’ Login to Teams
- 2.7. Summary
- About the Author
Product information
- Title: Microsoft Teams Administration Cookbook
- Author(s):
- Release date: July 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098133023
