Microsoft Teams Administration Cookbook

Microsoft Teams is used in hundreds of thousands of organizations to help keep remote, hybrid, and disbursed workplaces running smoothly. But while Microsoft Teams can seem easy for the user, administrators for Teams must stay on top of a wide range of topics, including device administration techniques, quality benchmarks, and security and compliance measures.

This cookbook provides a clear, concise overview of administrative tasks in Teams and step-by-step recipes to help solve many of the common problems that sysadmins, project managers, and solution architects may face when configuring, implementing, and managing Microsoft Teams. Think of it as a detailed, immensely practical cheat sheet for Microsoft Teams admins.

These recipes will show you how to: