Microsoft Teams Administration Cookbook

Microsoft Teams Administration Cookbook

by Fabrizio Volpe
Released July 2023
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098133023

Read it now on the O’Reilly learning platform with a 10-day free trial.

O’Reilly members get unlimited access to live online training experiences, plus books, videos, and digital content from O’Reilly and nearly 200 trusted publishing partners.

Start your free trial

Book description

Microsoft Teams is used in hundreds of thousands of organizations to help keep remote, hybrid, and disbursed workplaces running smoothly. But while Microsoft Teams can seem easy for the user, administrators for Teams must stay on top of a wide range of topics, including device administration techniques, quality benchmarks, and security and compliance measures.

This cookbook provides a clear, concise overview of administrative tasks in Teams and step-by-step recipes to help solve many of the common problems that sysadmins, project managers, and solution architects may face when configuring, implementing, and managing Microsoft Teams. Think of it as a detailed, immensely practical cheat sheet for Microsoft Teams admins.

These recipes will show you how to:

  • Implement Teams best practices
  • Automate administrative tasks
  • Successfully deploy Teams
  • Implement Teams collaboration
  • Leverage the monitoring, productivity, and accessibility features
  • Deploy call center integration
  • Migrate legacy solutions to Teams
  • And much more

Publisher resources

View/Submit Errata

Product information

  • Title: Microsoft Teams Administration Cookbook
  • Author(s): Fabrizio Volpe
  • Release date: July 2023
  • Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
  • ISBN: 9781098133023