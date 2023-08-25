How to Make Things Faster

Book description
Slow systems are frustrating. They waste time and money. But making consistently great decisions about performance can be easy, if you understand what's going on. This book explains in a clear and thoughtful voice why systems perform the way they do. It's for anybody who's curious about how computer programs and other processes use their time and about what you can do to improve them.
Through a mix of personal vignettes and technical use cases, Cary Millsap reviews the process of improving performance and provides best practices for optimizing systems efficiently. You'll learn how to identify the information needed to improve a system, how to find the root causes of performance issues, and how to fix them. You'll also learn how performance optimization is both a skill set and a mindset, and how to develop both over time.
If you're a computer professional whose success relies on software that goes fast, by the end of this book you'll be able to identify, view, scope, analyze, and remedy performance issues with consistency and confidence.
- Preface
- I. Look at It
- 1. Bob
- 2. Phyllis
- 3. The Real Goal
- 4. Nancy
- 5. Looking at the Right “It”
- 6. When You Can’t Look at It
- II. Method
- 7. Forty-Nine Grievances
- 8. The Shipping Labels Problem
- 9. More Grievances
- 10. Priority
- 11. But My Whole System Is Slow
- 12. Collateral Benefit
- 13. The Silver Bullet
- 14. The List
- 15. Method R
- III. Profiling
- 16. Payroll
- 17. The Sequence Diagram
- 18. The Gantt Chart
- 19. Tracing
- 20. The Profile
- 21. Creating a Profile
- IV. Measuring Performance
- 22. Performance Is a Feature
- 23. The Reproducible Test Case
- 24. Intermittent Problems
- 25. How Much to Trace
- 26. Identifying Experiences
- 27. Measurement Intrusion
- V. Optimizing
- 28. A Riddle
- 29. A Game
- 30. Event Count
- 31. Event Duration
- 32. Filter Early
- 33. Look Left
- 34. Tow–Millsap Law
- 35. The Bottleneck
- 36. Beware the “System Bottleneck”
- 37. The Problem with Optimizing Subsystems
- 38. Every Problem Is a Skew Problem
- 39. The Critical Path
- VI. Delays
- 40. Kevin
- 41. Queueing Delay
- 42. Queueing Theory
- 43. The Hyperbola
- 44. Traffic Intensity
- 45. Utilization
- 46. Hyperbolic Leverage
- 47. Coherency Delay
- 48. Delays and Throughput
- VII. Waste
- 49. Debra
- 50. The Ramp
- 51. Martha
- 52. Efficiency
- 53. Fix It, or Feed It?
- 54. Yeti
- 55. Fast Versus Efficient
- 56. Scalability
- Title: How to Make Things Faster
- Release date: August 2023
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098147068
