The Art of SEO, 4th Edition

Book description
Three acknowledged experts in search engine optimization share guidelines and innovative techniques that will help you plan and execute a comprehensive SEO strategy. Complete with an array of effective tactics from basic to advanced, this fourth edition prepares digital marketers for 2022 and beyond with updates on SEO tools and new search engine optimization methods that have reshaped the SEO landscape.
Novices will receive a thorough SEO education, while experienced SEO practitioners get an extensive reference to support ongoing engagements.
- Learn about the various intricacies and complexities of internet search
- Explore the underlying theory and inner workings of search engines and their algorithms
- Understand the interplay between social media engagement and other factors
- Discover tools to track results and measure success
- Examine the effects of key Google algorithm updates
- Consider opportunities for visibility in mobile, local, vertical, social, and voice search
- Build a competent SEO team with defined roles
- Gain insights into the future of search and internet discoverability
Table of contents
-
1.
Search: Reflecting Consciousness and Connecting Commerce
- The Mission of Search Engines
- The Market Share of Search Engines
- Goals of Searching: The User’s Perspective
- Determining User Intent: A Challenge for Search Marketers and Search Engines
- How Users Search
- How Search Engines Drive Ecommerce
- Click Tracking: How Users Click on Results (Organic Versus Paid)
- Role of AI/Machine Learning
- Conclusion
-
2. Keyword Research
- The Words and Phrases That Define Your Business
- Internal Resources for Keyword Research
- External Resources for Keyword Research
- Keyword Valuation
- Keyword Reviews
- Conclusion
-
3.
Google Algorithm Updates and Manual Actions/Penalties
- Google Algorithm Updates
- Google Webmaster Guidelines
- Quality Links
- Google Manual Actions (Penalties)
- Diagnosing the Cause of a Traffic Loss
- Conclusion
- About the Authors
- Title: The Art of SEO, 4th Edition
- Author(s):
- Release date: November 2022
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098102616
