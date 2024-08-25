Book description
Methods of delivering software are constantly evolving in order to increase speed to market without sacrificing reliability and stability. Mastering development end to end, from version control to production, and building production-ready code is now more important than ever. Continuous deployment takes it one step further. This method for delivering software automates the final step to production and enables faster feedback and safer releases.
Based on years of work with medium to large organizations at Thoughtworks, author Valentina Servile explains how to perform safe and reliable deployments with no manual gate to production. You'll learn a framework to perform incremental, safe releases during everyday development work, structured exclusively around the challenges of continuous deployment in nontrivial, distributed systems. Complete with interviews and case studies from fellow industry professionals.
Close the feedback loop and leverage the production environment to manage your end-to-end development lifecycle efficiently. This book helps you:
- Take observability, performance, test automation, and security into account when splitting work into increments
- Create a daily development plan that takes immediate deployments to production into account
- Deploy work in progress to production incrementally without causing regressions
- Use patterns to refactor live functionality and alter persistence layers
- Test and release features in production using different feature toggle configurations
Publisher resources
Table of contents
-
1. Continuous Deployment
- If it hurts, do it more often
- “More often” implies smaller batches
- Small batches and Lean Manufacturing
- “More often” encourages automation
- Continuous Integration
- Continuous Delivery
- A final gate to production
- One step further: Continuous Deployment
- Continuous Flow Ratio
- How is Continuous Deployment affected by frequent integration?
- Summary
-
2. Benefits
- The correlation between high-performing organizations and deployments
- Throughput
- Deployment frequency
- Lead time for changes
- Stability
- Mean time to recover
- Change failure rate
- Straightforward end-to-end delivery lifecycle
- Without Continuous Deployment
- With Continuous Deployment
- Culture of accountability and ownership
- Shift quality left
- Validating changes in production
- Summary
Product information
- Title: Continuous Deployment
- Author(s):
- Release date: August 2024
- Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
- ISBN: 9781098146702
You might also like
book
Hands-On Machine Learning with Scikit-Learn, Keras, and TensorFlow, 2nd Edition
Through a series of recent breakthroughs, deep learning has boosted the entire field of machine learning. …
book
Designing Data-Intensive Applications
Data is at the center of many challenges in system design today. Difficult issues need to …
book
The Staff Engineer's Path
For years, companies have rewarded their most effective engineers with management positions. But treating management as …
book
Fundamentals of Data Engineering
Data engineering has grown rapidly in the past decade, leaving many software engineers, data scientists, and …