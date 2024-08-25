Continuous Deployment

Continuous Deployment

by Valentina Servile
Released August 2024
Publisher(s): O'Reilly Media, Inc.
ISBN: 9781098146702

Book description

Methods of delivering software are constantly evolving in order to increase speed to market without sacrificing reliability and stability. Mastering development end to end, from version control to production, and building production-ready code is now more important than ever. Continuous deployment takes it one step further. This method for delivering software automates the final step to production and enables faster feedback and safer releases.

Based on years of work with medium to large organizations at Thoughtworks, author Valentina Servile explains how to perform safe and reliable deployments with no manual gate to production. You'll learn a framework to perform incremental, safe releases during everyday development work, structured exclusively around the challenges of continuous deployment in nontrivial, distributed systems. Complete with interviews and case studies from fellow industry professionals.

Close the feedback loop and leverage the production environment to manage your end-to-end development lifecycle efficiently. This book helps you:

  • Take observability, performance, test automation, and security into account when splitting work into increments
  • Create a daily development plan that takes immediate deployments to production into account
  • Deploy work in progress to production incrementally without causing regressions
  • Use patterns to refactor live functionality and alter persistence layers
  • Test and release features in production using different feature toggle configurations

